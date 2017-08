March 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Says China Shipbuilding & Offshore International (H.K.) has sold its entire 218.2 million shares in Bank Of Jinzhou Co Ltd at average HK$8.7 ($1.12) per share on March 13

Source text in English: bit.ly/2nJmdUd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7653 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)