June 30 China Sinostar Group Company Ltd :

* FY revenue hk$632.0 million versus hk$425.5 million

* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$46.1 million versus loss of hk$22.2 million

* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for each of year ended 31 March 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2txUUCs) Further company coverage: