BRIEF-China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp says unit enters Lianshui finance lease agreement
June 30 China Sinostar Group Company Ltd :
* FY revenue hk$632.0 million versus hk$425.5 million
* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$46.1 million versus loss of hk$22.2 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for each of year ended 31 March 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2txUUCs) Further company coverage:
* Announces that leung louis ho ming has been appointed as a chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: