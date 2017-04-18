FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China Sky Chemical Fibre says evaluating status of Zhongda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd :

* China sky chemical fibre co ltd - company is now evaluating status of qingdao zhongda chemical fibre company limited

* China sky chemical fibre co ltd - from available financial statements, zhongda has become insolvent as at end of 2016

* Refers to announcement regarding proposed change of legal representatives of its principal indirect units

* China sky chemical fibre - according to document by quanzhou city intermediate people's court, zhongda has been pledged as security mortgage to loan of rmb790 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

