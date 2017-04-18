BRIEF-China Sky Chemical Fibre says evaluating status of Zhongda

April 18 (Reuters) - China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd :

* China sky chemical fibre co ltd - company is now evaluating status of qingdao zhongda chemical fibre company limited

* China sky chemical fibre co ltd - from available financial statements, zhongda has become insolvent as at end of 2016

* Refers to announcement regarding proposed change of legal representatives of its principal indirect units

* China sky chemical fibre - according to document by quanzhou city intermediate people's court, zhongda has been pledged as security mortgage to loan of rmb790 million