BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
April 12 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd:
* Fantasy time, and intelligence cinda entered into strategic cooperation agreement
* Parties agreed to form a strategic alliance in relation to joint development of trading platform
Source text (bit.ly/2ptRCtO)
Further company coverage:
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.