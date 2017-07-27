FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-China Soft Power Technology says company and FWF entered into share swap agreement
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Cyber Risk
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 27, 2017 / 3:23 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-China Soft Power Technology says company and FWF entered into share swap agreement

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Company and FWF entered into share swap agreement

* Co shall subscribe for and FWF shall allot and issue to company 470 million FWF subscription shares under FWF general mandate

* FWF shall allot and issue to company 470 million FWF subscription shares under FWF general mandate for HK$51.7 million

* FWF shall subscribe for and company shall allot and issue to FWF 470 million CSPT subscription shares under CSPT general mandate for HK$51.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.