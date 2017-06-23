BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
June 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* FY loss attributable hk$156.397 million versus hk$1.25 billion
* Board does not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* For FY ended march 2017 group recorded negative revenue of about hk$52.1 million versus negative revenue of about hk$472.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares