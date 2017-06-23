June 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :

* FY loss attributable hk$156.397 million versus hk$1.25 billion

* Board does not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 march 2017

* For FY ended march 2017 group recorded negative revenue of about hk$52.1 million versus negative revenue of about hk$472.4 million