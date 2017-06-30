BRIEF-China Sinostar Group Company says FY loss attributable HK$46.1 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$46.1 million versus loss of hk$22.2 million
June 30 China South City Holdings Ltd:
* FY profit attributable to the owners of parent HK$ 4.32 billion versus hk$3.54 billion
* FY contracted sales hk$ 8.64 billion versus hk$6.63 billion
* FY revenue hk$ 7.84 billion versus hk$6.14 billion
* proposed final dividend per share hk5.0 cents
* Management expects group to achieve an annual sales target of hk$10 billion to hk$12 billion for fiscal year ended 31 march 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$46.1 million versus loss of hk$22.2 million
June 30 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :