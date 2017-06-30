June 30 China South City Holdings Ltd:

* FY profit attributable to the owners of parent HK$ 4.32 billion versus hk$3.54 billion

* FY contracted sales hk$ 8.64 billion versus hk$6.63 billion

* FY revenue hk$ ‍7.84​ billion versus hk$6.14 billion

* ‍proposed final dividend per share hk5.0 cents​

* Management expects group to achieve an annual sales target of hk$10 billion to hk$12 billion for fiscal year ended 31 march 2018