May 18 (Reuters) - China state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) says:

* Approves Guangdong Ludi Fangzhou New Energy Electric Vehicle Co Ltd, a unit of Shenzhen-based GreenWheel EV, for a 1.78 billion yuan ($258.41 million) new energy vehicle project in southern China's Guangdong province Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2qtABTY] ($1 = 6.8883 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring)