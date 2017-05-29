FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Taifeng Beddings updates on suspension of directors' duties
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 29, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China Taifeng Beddings updates on suspension of directors' duties

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd

* On 26 May 2017, due to investigation, board has resolved to suspend duties and functions of Liu Qingping as chairman

* There has been no progress and resulting in delay in issue of forensic investigation report regarding resolving audit issues

* On 25 may, special investigation committee noted bedding workshop & some of spinning plants stopped operating

* In light of the unusual findings and observations, special investigation committee is feeling 'surprised' and 'unexpected' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

