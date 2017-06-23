BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd
* Hou Hsiao Bing has resumed his duties as an executive director
* Hou Hsiao Bing,Hou Hsiao Wen received notifications from icac on 27 april stating that investigation against them ended
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares