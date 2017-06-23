June 23 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited

* revenue of group for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately hk$12.2 million, down 93.6 percent

* directors do not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 march 2017

* loss attributable to owners of co for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$333.1 million versus profit of about hk$46.5 million a year ago