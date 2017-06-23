BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Limited
* revenue of group for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately hk$12.2 million, down 93.6 percent
* directors do not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* loss attributable to owners of co for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$333.1 million versus profit of about hk$46.5 million a year ago
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares