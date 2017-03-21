FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-China Telecom says FY net profit fell 10.2 pct
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 21, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Telecom says FY net profit fell 10.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd

* fy profit attributable to equity holders of company was rmb18,004 million, down by 10.2%

* fy operating revenues reached rmb352,285 million, up by 6.4%

* fy total number of mobile subscribers was 215 million, with a net increase of 17.10 million

* fy total number of wireline broadband subscribers was 123 million, with a net increase of 10.06 million

* Board of directors of company proposes a final dividend in amount equivalent to hk$0.105 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

