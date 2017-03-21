BRIEF-China Telecom says FY net profit fell 10.2 pct

March 21 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd

* fy profit attributable to equity holders of company was rmb18,004 million, down by 10.2%

* fy operating revenues reached rmb352,285 million, up by 6.4%

* fy total number of mobile subscribers was 215 million, with a net increase of 17.10 million

* fy total number of wireline broadband subscribers was 123 million, with a net increase of 10.06 million

* Board of directors of company proposes a final dividend in amount equivalent to hk$0.105 per share