BRIEF-JCR upgrades Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc's rating to "A+" and changes outlook to stable - JCR
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) upgraded the company's rating to "A+" from "A" -JCR
Feb 24 China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd
* Chen Xianjun has been appointed as an executive director
* Liu Fengbo has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Fu Zhuoyang has resigned from his position as an executive director
* Zhang Xing has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) upgraded the company's rating to "A+" from "A" -JCR
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.