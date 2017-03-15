FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong posts 94 pct drop in full-year net profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 15, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong posts 94 pct drop in full-year net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* FY mobile billing subscriber average revenue per user (ARPU) RMB46.4

* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was RMB0.63 billion, down by 94.1% year-on-year

* 2016, service revenue of company reached RMB240.98 billion, up 2.4% year-on-year

* FY broadband access ARPU RMB49.4

* FY revenue RMB274.197 billion versus RMB277.049 billion

* Going forward, the company will continue to strive to improve profitability

* Board has resolved not to pay a dividend for the year 2016

* Will promote frequency band and capacity reduction of 2G/3G networks in an orderly manner to improve management, cost effectiveness

* Company approved payment of a final dividend of RMB0.17 per ordinary share for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.