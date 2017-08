April 21 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Qtrly profit attributable to equity shareholders of company amounted to RMB 862 million, up by 79.3% year-on-year

* Qtrly revenue RMB 69.005 billion versus RMB 70.34 billion

* Qtrly service revenue amounted to RMB 61,426 million, up by 2.4% year-on-year

* Q1 mobile billing subscriber arpu was RMB 46.7, 4g subscriber arpu was RMB 73.9