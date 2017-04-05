FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 5, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong updates on contemplation of matters relating to mixed ownership reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Contemplation of significant matters by ultimate parent company and resumption of trading

* Co has been notified by China United Network Communications Group Co Ltd that Unicom Group is contemplatin matters relating to mixed ownership reform

* As related plan for these matters is still under further deliberation, these matters are still subject to substantial uncertainty

* Made an application for resumption of trading in shares and debt securities of co with effect from 9 a.m. On 6 april 2017

* Significant matters may potentially involve a change in shareholding structure of unicom a share company

* Significant matters may also involve using China United Network Communications Ltd as a platform for mixed ownership reform Source text ( bit.ly/2oBwhlA ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

