BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 China United Network Communications Ltd
* Says clarifies media reports related to Alibaba and Tencent
* Says plans on share private placement issue still not finalised
* Says controlling shareholder to use company as platform to bring in strategic investors via share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tagg7P
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction