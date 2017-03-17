FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
March 17, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Consolidation Of Commercial Properties

* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors

* Group proposes to form investment funds

* Total capital contribution group is expected to contribute to investment funds amounts to rmb5.1 billion

* Upon formation of investment funds, group proposes to enter into asset transfer framework agreement with SPV

* Consideration of disposal of assets is expected to be in range of rmb8.60 billion to rmb9.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

