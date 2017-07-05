BRIEF-Quantum Hi-tech China Biological sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 10 pct to up 10 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 28.8 million yuan to 35.2 million yuan
July 5 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Trading in H shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On July 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 28.8 million yuan to 35.2 million yuan
LONDON Formula One is teaming up with marketing agency Lagardere Sports to build strategic partnerships in China from 2018 onwards and raise the sport's profile in a region it sees as having huge potential for growth.