UPDATE 2-China Vanke's largest shareholder says will not interfere in operations
* Yu Liang to replace Wang Shi as chairman (Adds Vanke's statement on appointment in paragraph 7)
June 30 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says board elects Yu Liang as chairman, Lin Maode as vice chairman
* Says Wang Shi will become emeritus chairman
* Says board appoints Yu Liang as president, CEO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2trNU9C
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Yu Liang to replace Wang Shi as chairman (Adds Vanke's statement on appointment in paragraph 7)
BEIJING China reacted relatively calmly on Friday after a series of diplomatic broadsides by the United States, expressing anger over new arms sales by Washington to Taiwan but hoping ties could soon be brought back on track.