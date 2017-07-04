BRIEF-China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation
* Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 4 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says June contract sales totalled 49.1 billion yuan ($7.22 billion)
* Says H1 contract sales totalled 277.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tcU5NS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Expected that group will record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017