BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 21 China Vanke Co Ltd
* says Chairman Wang Shi no longer nominated as director of the board
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sNYA1I
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 23 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd