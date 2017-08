Feb 22 (Reuters) - China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd

* New Ray Medicine proposes to raise fund by way of rights issue of 3 New Ray Medicine rights shares for every 1 share of New Ray Medicine

* Net proceeds from New Ray Medicine rights issue is estimated to be approximately HK$330 million

* Rights issue for subscription price of HK$0.275 per New Ray Medicine rights share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: