BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
June 23 China Western Power Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 350 million yuan ($51.18 million) to boost capital in its joint-stock bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tVRXaU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares