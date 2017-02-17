GM shares could climb 35 pct if it sells Opel- Barron's
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.
Feb 17 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - offer for us$5.21 per share of common stock in cash
* China XD Plastics announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - board has established a special committee of disinterested directors to consider proposal
* Says proposal letter states buyer consortium expects board will appoint a special committee to consider proposal
* China XD Plastics Co - special committee intends to retain advisors, including an independent financial advisor, to assist in evaluation of proposal
* China XD Plastics - received preliminary non-binding proposal letter from ceo, xd. Engineering plastics co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, Feb 20 London copper rose on Monday, returning to the $6,000 per tonne mark, as near-term supply disruptions intensified after the world's second-biggest mine said it could not fulfil its promised shipments due to export permit issues.
QUITO, Feb 19 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was winning Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, first results showed, though he was just short of the margin needed to avoid a runoff against conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.