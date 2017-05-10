FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China XD Plastics Co Q1 earnings per share $0.15
May 10, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-China XD Plastics Co Q1 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - China Xd Plastics Co Ltd

* Specialty chemical company china xd plastics announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue rose 10.6 percent to $237.8 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

* China xd plastics co ltd sees 2017 net income to range between $85.0 million to $100.0 million

* China xd plastics - 2017 forecast assumes additional contributions from sichuan facility and that overseas sales will be resumed in second half of 2017

* China xd plastics - 2017 forecast based on anticipated recovery throughout chinese automotive supply chain, stabilization of crude oil pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

