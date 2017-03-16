BRIEF-China Xd Plastics Q4 earnings per share $0.56

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - China Xd Plastics Co Ltd:

* Specialty chemical company China Xd Plastics announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 revenue rose 38.5 percent to $377.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd - gross margin in fiscal 2017 is expected to remain stable as compared to that of fiscal 2016

* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd-for 2017, company projects net income to range between $85.0 million to $100.0 million

* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd - in quarter, total volume shipped was 125,525 metric tons, up 30.4% yoy and an increase of 15.5% sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

