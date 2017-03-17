FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China XD Plastics says signing of agreement for production of plastics new materials production in Southwest china
March 17, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China XD Plastics says signing of agreement for production of plastics new materials production in Southwest china

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - China XD Plastics Co Ltd:

* Specialty chemicals company China XD Plastics Company Limited announces official signing of agreement for production of 300,000 metric tons of plastics new materials production in Southwest China

* Projected total capex for project is approximately 2.5 billion RMB with anticipated completion by end of December 2018

* Project will add 320,000 metric tons capacity, company will also benefit from favorable tax policies under China's Go West campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

