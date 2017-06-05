FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-China XD says retained independent financial advisor, legal counsel in connection with "going private" proposal
June 5, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China XD says retained independent financial advisor, legal counsel in connection with "going private" proposal

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - China Xd Plastics Co Ltd

* China xd plastics co-special committee of board has retained independent financial advisor, legal counsel in connection with "going private" proposal

* China xd plastics co ltd says special committee is evaluating and considering "going-private" transaction - sec filing

* China xd plastics co ltd - no decision has been made by special committee with respect to company's response to "going-private" transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

