March 28 (Reuters) - China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd

* Final dividend proposed for 2016 is hk$0.19 per share

* Net profit was rmb908 million in 2016, a 60.0% increase from rmb567 million in 2015

* Consolidated revenue rmb43,739 million in 2016, a 21.2% increase Source text (bit.ly/2o5yaXQ) Further company coverage: