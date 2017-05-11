BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services updates on placing and subscription agreement

May 12 (Reuters) - China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

* Subscriber, co, Morgan Stanley & Co. International and UBS AG entered into placing and subscription agreement

* Each of placing agents agreed to place 135 million existing placing shares at placing price of HK$6.58 per placing share

* Net proceeds from subscription will be about HK$879.8 million

* Intends to use net proceeds for further expansion of its dealership network and its automobile financing business