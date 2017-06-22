BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
* Automobile Group as purchaser and an individual (an independent third party), as seller, entered into letter of intent
* Deal for consideration of RMB423 million
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, entire equity interests in China Hengji and Dezhou Shengbao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares