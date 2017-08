May 9 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* China Yuchai International announces 169.6 pct increase in unaudited 2017 first quarter earnings per share

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 6.12

* Q1 revenue rose 34.9 percent to rmb 4.6 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.89 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: