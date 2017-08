March 21 (Reuters) - China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd

* Koh Tee Choong, Ivan has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Li Yi, an executive director, will serve as general manager of shanghai dongzheng automotive finance co., ltd

* Li Yi has tendered his resignation as executive director of company