June 1 (Reuters) - Chinacache International Holdings Ltd

* Chinacache international holdings - got "content delivery network business operating license" from ministry of industry & information technology of china

* Chinacache international holdings ltd says under terms of license, company is allowed to operate four types of type i valued-added telecom businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)