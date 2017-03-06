BRIEF-ChinaCache reports agreements to sell data center assets

March 6 (Reuters) - Chinacache International Holdings Ltd :

* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets

* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- deal for a total consideration of rmb221.2 million in cash before fees and expenses

* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd - Tianjin Shuishan, Shanghai Qiaoyong and Tianjin Dingsheng agree to buy 47.67 pct, 26.33 pct and 5.0 pct, in Xin Run

* ChinaCache International- entered definitive agreements to sell 79.0 pct equity interest of ChinaCache Xin Run technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology

* Chinacache International Holdings Ltd- ChinaCache plans to apply proceeds from transaction to research and development, working capital and other purposes

* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- company has terminated agreement to sell 60.0 pct of xin run as disclosed in its press release on december 2, 2015

* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- Tianjin Shuishan will obtain a loan from Shanghai Qiaoyong or its affiliates to finance its acquisition

* Chinacache International Holdings Ltd- after completion of transaction, ChinaCache will, through a subsidiary, own 20.0 pct equity interest of Xin Run