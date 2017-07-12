Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
LONDON, July 12 One of the biggest icebergs on record has broken away from Antarctica, scientists said on Wednesday, creating an extra hazard for ships around the continent as it breaks up.
July 12Chinadive Watersports Inc :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 22.1 percent to 39 percent, or to be 21.7 million yuan to 24.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (17.7 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MscA5w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUESSELDORF, July 12 German retailer Metro will list as two separate companies after a German court gave the green light on Wednesday for the conglomerate to split its food business from its consumer electronics division.