April 12 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Wednesday:

* it will cut transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke and polypropylene futures from April 17

* it will halve non-intraday transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal and coke futures to 0.006 percent from 0.012 percent of total trading value

* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and September contracts for iron ore futures to 0.024 percent from 0.03 percent of total trading value

* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other iron ore contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.03 percent of total trading value

* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and September contracts for coke and coking coal futures to 0.036 percent from 0.072 percent of total trading value

* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other coke and coking coal contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.072 percent of total trading value

* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and September contracts for polypropylene futures to 0.012 percent from 0.024 percent of total trading value

* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other polypropylene contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.024 percent of total trading value (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)