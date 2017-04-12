BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Wednesday:
* it will cut transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke and polypropylene futures from April 17
* it will halve non-intraday transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal and coke futures to 0.006 percent from 0.012 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and September contracts for iron ore futures to 0.024 percent from 0.03 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other iron ore contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.03 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and September contracts for coke and coking coal futures to 0.036 percent from 0.072 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other coke and coking coal contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.072 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and September contracts for polypropylene futures to 0.012 percent from 0.024 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other polypropylene contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.024 percent of total trading value (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.