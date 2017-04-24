FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China's egg, poultry prices to remain low this year - agriculture ministry
April 24, 2017 / 3:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-China's egg, poultry prices to remain low this year - agriculture ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China's Agriculture Ministry said at a presser on Monday:

* China's chicken and egg prices will remain low this year, with possible fluctuations, due to ample supplies

* Low egg prices are pressured as stocks of hens will remain high and they won't be spent until six months later

* Poultry prices are weighed down as stocks of white feather chicken rise, and farmers send their yellow feather chicken to the market faster under the impact of bird flu

* Demand for eggs and chicken meat was hit by H7N9 bird flu last winter and this spring, which, together with earlier expansion of production, has caused drop in prices and profits (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)

