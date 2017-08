BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 44.7 percent y/y in February.

* That produced a trade balance of -60.36 billion yuan in February.

* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Wednesday.