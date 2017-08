April 14 (Reuters) -

* China's first-quarter fiscal expenditures rose 21 percent year-on-year to 4.59 trillion yuan ($666.88 billion), Xinhua reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Finance.

* March fiscal revenue rose 12.2 percent year-on-year, said Xinhua.

* State media said earlier on Friday that first-quarter fiscal revenue rose 14.1 percent. ($1 = 6.8828 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)