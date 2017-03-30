FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-China's ICBC has 2 bln yuan in loans to Huishan Dairy -chief risk officer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China's ICBC has 2 bln yuan in loans to Huishan Dairy -chief risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) -

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has about 2 billion yuan ($290.36 million) in loan exposure to China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co, ICBC's chief risk officer Wang Bairong said on the sidelines of a news conference on Thursday.

* ICBC's loans to Huishan Dairy account for about 5 percent of the company's financing, another ICBC official said.

* Huishan Dairy, which had $4 billion wiped off its value in a single day last week, said on Tuesday that it had missed loan repayments and lost contact with a key executive. Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.