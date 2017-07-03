BRIEF-MRV Communications to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking
* MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking
July 3 Kyland Technology Co Ltd
* Says it terminates plan to acquire Nanjing firm via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t8PtZn
July 3 Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd