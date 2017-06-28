BRIEF-Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' unit to invest in private equity fund worth up to 900 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to invest up to 200 million yuan ($29.42 million) in private equity fund worth up to 900 million yuan
June 28 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd says:
* To enter India with wholly-owned car factory, operations expected to start in 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring and Aditi Shah)
* Says TVS Motor Company partners with Abans Auto for three-wheeler exports to Sri Lanka