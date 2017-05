May 2 Chinasoft International Limited:

* Change of Chief Financial Officer

* Frank Waung, chief financial officer of company, has resigned as chief financial officer

* Leong Leung Chai, Florence has been appointed as deputy chief financial officer of company

* Leong to perform duty of chief financial officer, with effect from 2 may 2017