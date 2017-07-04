July 4 Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd

* In first half of 2017, group will record a net gain attributable from SJB shares, incuding disposal of SJB shares, of about HK$2.3 billion

* Based on closing market price of Evergrande shares as at June 30, expects gain on fair value change of about HK$1.2 billion in HY 2017