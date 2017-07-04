BRIEF-Sapura Resources names new chief financial officer
* Appoints Puan Rosenah Binti Mohd Hassan as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2tM28CU) Further company coverage:
July 4 Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd
* In first half of 2017, group will record a net gain attributable from SJB shares, incuding disposal of SJB shares, of about HK$2.3 billion
* Based on closing market price of Evergrande shares as at June 30, expects gain on fair value change of about HK$1.2 billion in HY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Puan Rosenah Binti Mohd Hassan as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2tM28CU) Further company coverage:
* Killian Court increased its capital commitment in general partner by subscribing for 10,000 additional gp shares at us$100 for each gp share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: