ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Qinghai Provincial Investment defies soft sentiment
SINGAPORE, July 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets held up amid growing geopolitical risks following Tuesday's missile test by North Korea.
July 5 Greattown Holdings
* Says Q2 contract sales at 7.3 billion yuan ($1.07 billion)
HANOI, July 5 South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co. will invest 1.1 trillion dong ($48.4 million) of fresh capital in Prevoir Vietnam Life Insurance, the deal's financial advisor, Nomura, said in an email sent to Reuters on Wednesday.