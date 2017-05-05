BRIEF-Taaleri: Taaleri Kiertotalous invests EUR 2.1 mln in Etelä-Suomen Lämpöhuolto
* TAALERI KIERTOTALOUS KY INVESTS EUR 2.1 MILLION IN ETELÄ-SUOMEN LÄMPÖHUOLTO OY
May 5 Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a substantial decrease in net loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
* expected decrease in fair values changes is a non-cash accounting treatment and has no material impact on group's cashflow nor operations
* Expected result due to non-cash accounting treatment of decrease in fair values changes of investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 22 The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday he expected first talks with London on the terms of Britain's withdrawal form the EU to take place in week starting on Monday, June 19.
* Li Shaozhong retired as executive director of co with effect from close of AGM, but will continue to serve as executive president of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: