FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Chinese Strategic proposes open offer on basis of one offer share for every two
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Chinese Strategic proposes open offer on basis of one offer share for every two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd

* Proposes to raise not less than about hk$57.4 million and not more than about hk$71.2 million before expenses, by way of open offer

* To issue not less than 574.4 million offer shares and not more than 712.1 million offer shares at subscription price of hk$0.1 per offer share

* Will implement share consolidation on basis that every 10 shares of hk$0.001 be consolidated into one consolidated share of hk$0.01 each

* Intends to use net proceeds from open offer as to approximately hk$31.7 million for repayment of outstanding liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.