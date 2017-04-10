BRIEF-Chinese Strategic proposes open offer on basis of one offer share for every two

April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd

* Proposes to raise not less than about hk$57.4 million and not more than about hk$71.2 million before expenses, by way of open offer

* To issue not less than 574.4 million offer shares and not more than 712.1 million offer shares at subscription price of hk$0.1 per offer share

* Will implement share consolidation on basis that every 10 shares of hk$0.001 be consolidated into one consolidated share of hk$0.01 each

* Intends to use net proceeds from open offer as to approximately hk$31.7 million for repayment of outstanding liabilities