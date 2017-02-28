BRIEF-Modern Media Holdings enters into investment agreement
* Septwolves Invest, company and MDHL, entered into investment agreement
Feb 28 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 550 million yuan ($80.08 million) to 900 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m6Qsq1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
